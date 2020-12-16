Cold, Breezy With Some Flurries

Weather Update: Wednesday, December 16 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We have another cold start to the morning. A Wintry mix should come to an end by 8 PM. It will however remain cloudy and become a bit windy as an upper level low pressure system shifts east across the Mid-South. There is still moisture wrapping around the system, so there is the possibility of areas of flurries through this morning and afternoon. Otherwise, it will be the same story as the last 48 hours here in West Tennessee, gray breezy northwest wind and wind chill in the upper 20s to low 30s all day.

