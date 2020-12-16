Committee meets to discuss changes to 2015 act relating to sheriff’s offices

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Legislative and Resolution Committee met Wednesday afternoon at the Madison County Complex.

The committee discussed the wording of the Civil Service Private Act.

The act focuses on how sheriff’s offices across the state operate with a focus on hiring employees, promotions, demotions and other topics within those offices.

“[It’s] just to clean some language up, and since it’s been in practice for five years, seeing some items and some language in there that needed to be cleaned up and make things clear for judges,” said Jason Compton, who is the chairman for the legislative and resolution committee.

Compton says any recommendations on how the act could be worded will need to go to the state legislature next month for approval.