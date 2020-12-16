Fire destroys barn, hay supply at Rein-Bow Riding Academy

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Officials are investigating a fire early Wednesday morning at Rein-Bow Riding Academy in Lexington.

Fire officials say there were no injuries reported in the fire, but one barn was completely destroyed.

Representatives from Rein-Bow Riding Academy say no animals were hurt and no equipment was damaged in the fire, but the organization’s winter supply of hay was lost in the fire.

The organization is asking for donations of hay to help the group feed their horses through the winter.

If you would like to donate hay to Rein-Bow Riding Academy, call the Therapy and Learning Center at (731) 343-8944.