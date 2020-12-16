Gradual Clearing And Turning Colder

Updated Wednesday, December 16th 6:11 pm:

A cold day as highs only made it barely over the middle 30’s with clouds making it feel like a day in late December or early January. The first official day of Winter is still a few days away on December the 21st but the cold has made it well ahead of time.

TONIGHT:

Clouds will be slow to clear as we’ll slowly become partly cloudy after midnight. This should allow temperatures to fall into the lower 20s under mostly calm winds.

Winds will die down overnight as well so at least the lower lower 20’s want have so much of a bite to them but prepare to bundle up heading out in the morning.

We’ll be in the lower 20’s the next couple of mornings with only a gradual warming trend into the weekend. Our next chance of rain will be here on Saturday.

Thursday will slowly bring us some sunshine by late morning and afternoon with highs in the lower 40’s.

Warming into the lower 50’s by Sunday and next week looks much warmer with highs approaching the middle 50’s by mid week, a nice little break from the extreme cold.

