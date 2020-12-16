JMCSS says hybrid schedule to continue into next semester

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System says it is will continue with its hybrid schedule in January.

A news release from JMCSS says that the hybrid schedule will continue during the next semester, which begins on January 5.

“Even as larger school districts have shifted to all virtual learning, our schools are still offering in-person connections for students with hybrid instruction. This is a significant feat on the part of our educators,” said JMCSS Superintendent Dr. Marlon King.

“The hybrid schedule has helped create some sense of normalcy by allowing students to be in the building. I would say that at a minimum the hybrid schedule is a necessity in this current climate for student success and in preparing students for their future,” said Jackson Central-Merry Early College High algebra teacher David Westberry.

JMCSS says almost 7,600 students are apart of the hybrid system.