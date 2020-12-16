Mugshots : Madison County : 12/15/20 – 12/16/20 December 16, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/9Daniel Ragland Shoplifting/theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 2/9Jaclyn Westmoreland Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/9Je’ken Herbert Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/9Joshua Kirk Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/9Kadaja Randolph Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 6/9Lekisher Delaney Failure to appear, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 7/9Scott Tuttle Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 8/9Velvet Forman Simple domestic assault, aggravated burglary Show Caption Hide Caption 9/9Vontavius Johnson Theft less than $1,000, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/15/20 and 7 a.m. on 12/16/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter