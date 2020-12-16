Mugshots : Madison County : 12/15/20 – 12/16/20

1/9 Daniel Ragland Shoplifting/theft of property

2/9 Jaclyn Westmoreland Failure to appear

3/9 Je’ken Herbert Failure to appear

4/9 Joshua Kirk Failure to appear

5/9 Kadaja Randolph Failure to appear



6/9 Lekisher Delaney Failure to appear, violation of probation

7/9 Scott Tuttle Violation of probation

8/9 Velvet Forman Simple domestic assault, aggravated burglary

9/9 Vontavius Johnson Theft less than $1,000, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon



















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/15/20 and 7 a.m. on 12/16/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.