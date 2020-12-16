Organization holding toy drive for St. Jude Children’s Hospital

JACKSON, Tenn. — After seeing a need in their community this Christmas season, one company decided to step in.

Advanced Rehab and Medical is asking the community for help to bring children the gifts they should receive.

Advanced Rehab and Medical learned at their food drive over Thanksgiving, kids who are usually brought to a community room to play with toys are now isolated in their rooms due to COVID-19, resulting in not enough toys being given to each child.

The toys will go to the children at St. Jude Children’s Hospital, the Ronald McDonald House, and the Target House. Chiropractic Assistant Tracey Lovelace says this year’s toy drive is extremely important.

In 2013, Lovelace’s 11-year-old nephew was diagnosed with brain cancer, so she wanted to get involved with those who are going through something familiar to what she and her family experienced.

“You realize the parents there haven’t been able to do the shopping. The parents there are in quarantine with their children and they’re not able to play with the other children right now. It’s a whole different situation,” Lovelace said.

Normally the drive is held within the organization. Advanced Rehab and Medical President and CEO Dr. Shannon Bone says there is a bigger need this, so they wanted to bring that attention to the community and get them involved.

“Who knew that this particular part would be a problem, but it is so if our community of Jackson and the surrounding areas can help a place and help kids somewhere that’s really close to home,” Bone said.

Advanced Rehab and Medical hopes to bombard the children with gifts. The last day to bring the business donations is December 23, just in time for Christmas.