STAR Center holds annual ‘Pass It On’ Day

JACKSON, Tenn. — The STAR Center’s annual “Pass It On” Day took place Wednesday.

For the event, they fill their gym up with items that any special needs resident might require or want. The items are free, and the event is typically held every spring.

COVID-19 forced them to push back this year’s date, and that means they have an abundance of items to give away.

“Pass It On Day being six to eight months later than usual has allowed us to accrue more equipment and devices here,” said STAR Center VP of Client Services Jennifer Cunningham.

While Wednesday was their biggest event for the items, the STAR Center reiterates that these items are available for pickup any day at the Center throughout the year.