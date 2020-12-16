Tennessee Health Department offering COVID self-test kits

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Department of Health COVID-19 testing sites will begin offering self-testing kits to adults beginning December 21.

The kits will be available on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays.

The self-tests kits are not approved for children under age 18.

Children and adults unable to register online can still receive standard COVID-19 tests on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Local county health departments will also continue to offer COVID-19 testing five days a week at no charge.

The change at Department of Health testing sites is to allow staff to transition from testing to vaccinating.