Tennessee Health Department offering COVID self-test kits
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Department of Health COVID-19 testing sites will begin offering self-testing kits to adults beginning December 21.
The kits will be available on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays.
The self-tests kits are not approved for children under age 18.
Children and adults unable to register online can still receive standard COVID-19 tests on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Local county health departments will also continue to offer COVID-19 testing five days a week at no charge.
The change at Department of Health testing sites is to allow staff to transition from testing to vaccinating.