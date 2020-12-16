Vaccination preparation underway in West Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — A vaccine is making its way to West Tennessee. Wednesday, health officials discussed how it will be administered.

Healthcare professionals in West Tennessee will be vaccinated for COVID-19 as soon as Saturday.

“I get my vaccine in a few days, and I’m very excited about it,” said Dr. Bethany Lawrence with West Tennessee Healthcare.

Amy Garner with West Tennessee Healthcare says physicians like Lawrence have been the first to sign up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“They believe it’s safe and we’re going to be vaccinating, starting at 7:00 on Saturday morning, and we’re going to vaccinate as many people as we can possibly vaccinate in a four day period of time all across our health system,” Garner said.

“I have to smile because I have never been so excited about any medical treatment in my career as a physician that has been developed,” Lawrence said.

They will be getting 1,950 dozes of the Pfizer vaccine. Later, the health department expects to receive the Moderna vaccine, which has less strict storage instructions.

“The dates we’ve been given is that we could receive it somewhere between Monday and Wednesday, and we do have plans to start immunizing as soon as we get the vaccine delivered to us,” said Kim Tedford, the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department regional director.

However, it’s unlikely you will be vaccinated for several more months. The first people to get vaccinated will be healthcare professionals in direct contact with COVID-positive patients. Then first responders and people in long-term care facilities and group homes.

“Getting those people that are out in the community, have direct contact with the community, to get them immunized should they decide to take it,” Tedford said.

But the next challenge is encouraging people to take it.

‘We’ve read the data that the FDA is going to be looking at to make that approval. There is nothing that gives me any concerns about taking it,” Tedford said.

And getting it out to the community?

“My sleeve will be rolled up, and I’ll be ready for somebody to give me that vaccine just as soon as we get it,” Tedford said.

“I will. I’ll be the first one in line whenever it’s available,” said Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris.

The health department is still waiting for FDA approval for the Moderna vaccine, but they are making preparations now for when they’ll get it.