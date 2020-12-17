493,230 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 5,845 deaths, 2,897 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 493,230 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, December 17. In addition, 5,845 people have died and 2,897 are currently hospitalized. Another 418,724 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Thursday. The report shows 49,125 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 650 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 4,550

Bedford County – 3,951

Benton County – 1,056

Bledsoe County – 1,401

Blount County – 7,982

Bradley County – 7,520

Campbell County – 2,194

Cannon County – 1,168

Carroll County – 2,360

Carter County – 3,768

Cheatham County – 2,316

Chester County – 1,271

Claiborne County – 1,329

Clay County – 740

Cocke County – 2,276

Coffee County – 4,145

Crockett County — 1,422

Cumberland County – 3,574

Davidson County – 53,221

Decatur County – 1,152

DeKalb County – 1,766

Dickson County – 3,937

Dyer County – 3,840

Fayette County – 2,838

Fentress County – 1,593

Franklin County – 2,922

Gibson County – 4,288

Giles County – 2,050

Grainger County – 1,476

Greene County – 4,547

Grundy County – 1,030

Hamblen County – 4,873

Hamilton County – 23,126

Hancock County – 279

Hardeman County – 2,600

Hardin County – 2,274

Hawkins County – 2,971

Haywood County — 1,970

Henderson County — 2,492

Henry County — 2,031

Hickman County – 1,606

Houston County – 712

Humphreys County – 991

Jackson County – 854

Jefferson County – 3,166

Johnson County – 1,666

Knox County – 26,658

Lake County – 1,331

Lauderdale County – 2,420

Lawrence County – 3,778

Lewis County — 1,031

Lincoln County – 2,710

Loudon County – 3,301

Macon County – 2,281

Madison County – 6,920

Marion County – 1,590

Marshall County – 2,330

Maury County – 7,893

McMinn County – 3,696

McNairy County — 1,709

Meigs County – 774

Monroe County – 3,126

Montgomery County – 9,442

Moore County — 568

Morgan County — 1,186

Obion County — 3,279

Overton County – 1,864

Perry County – 718

Pickett County — 483

Polk County – 944

Putnam County – 7,494

Rhea County – 2,526

Roane County – 3,520

Robertson County – 5,339

Rutherford County – 24,221

Scott County – 1,657

Sequatchie County – 921

Sevier County – 7,146

Shelby County – 58,757

Smith County – 1,799

Stewart County — 745

Sullivan County — 9,080

Sumner County – 13,383

Tipton County – 4,673

Trousdale County – 2,043

Unicoi County – 1,217

Union County — 1,045

Van Buren County – 493

Warren County – 3,642

Washington County – 8,632

Wayne County – 2,224

Weakley County — 2,680

White County – 2,391

Williamson County – 14,786

Wilson County – 10,397

Out of state – 13,005

Pending – 10,088

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 568

Asian – 4,001

Black or African-American – 65,064

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 330

Other/Multiracial – 44,376

White – 281,008

Pending – 97,883

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 290,337

Hispanic or Latino – 36,426

Pending – 166,467

Gender:

Female – 260,354

Male – 228,925

Pending – 3,951

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.