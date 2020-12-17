Additional death, 153 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another Madison County resident has died due to COVID-19.

The health department says that patient is a 58-year-old man who died Nov. 24 due to complications of COVID-19.

In addition, the health department confirmed another 153 cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 7,437.

Those patients range in age from 1-year-old to 83-years-old.

There are currently 33 Madison County residents hospitalized, with five of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 4,508 (60.6%)

38301: 2,108 (28.3%)

38356: 118 (1.6%)

38391: 71 (0.9%)

38366: 125 (1.7%)

38343: 59 (0.8%)

38313: 164 (2.2%)

38392: 49 (0.6%)

38355: 22 (0.3%)

38362: 93 (1.2%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 13 (0.2%)

38308: 15 (0.2%)

38378: 5 (0.1%)

38303: 2 (0.1%)

Unknown: 81 (1.1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 1,827 (24.6%)

White: 3,024 (40.7%)

Asian: 22 (0.3%)

Hispanic: 180 (2.4%)

Other/Multiracial: 119 (1.6%)

Unspecified: 2,265 (30.4%)

Gender:

Female: 4,137 (55.6%)

Male: 3,232 (43.5%)

Unknown: 68 (0.9%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 5,812 (78.2%)

Not recovered: 402 (5.4%)

Better: 514 (6.9%)

Unknown: 583 (7.8%)

Deaths: 126 (1.7%)

Age: