Additional death, 153 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison County
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another Madison County resident has died due to COVID-19.
The health department says that patient is a 58-year-old man who died Nov. 24 due to complications of COVID-19.
In addition, the health department confirmed another 153 cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 7,437.
Those patients range in age from 1-year-old to 83-years-old.
There are currently 33 Madison County residents hospitalized, with five of those patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 4,508 (60.6%)
- 38301: 2,108 (28.3%)
- 38356: 118 (1.6%)
- 38391: 71 (0.9%)
- 38366: 125 (1.7%)
- 38343: 59 (0.8%)
- 38313: 164 (2.2%)
- 38392: 49 (0.6%)
- 38355: 22 (0.3%)
- 38362: 93 (1.2%)
- 38006: 4 (0.1%)
- 38302: 13 (0.2%)
- 38308: 15 (0.2%)
- 38378: 5 (0.1%)
- 38303: 2 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 81 (1.1%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 1,827 (24.6%)
- White: 3,024 (40.7%)
- Asian: 22 (0.3%)
- Hispanic: 180 (2.4%)
- Other/Multiracial: 119 (1.6%)
- Unspecified: 2,265 (30.4%)
Gender:
- Female: 4,137 (55.6%)
- Male: 3,232 (43.5%)
- Unknown: 68 (0.9%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 5,812 (78.2%)
- Not recovered: 402 (5.4%)
- Better: 514 (6.9%)
- Unknown: 583 (7.8%)
- Deaths: 126 (1.7%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 371 (5%)
- 11 – 20 years: 906 (12.2%)
- 21 – 30 years: 1,257 (16.9%)
- 31 – 40 years: 1,104 (14.8%)
- 41 – 50 years: 1,071 (14.4%)
- 51 – 60 years: 1,073 (14.4%)
- 61 – 70 years: 818 (11%)
- 71 – 80 years: 459 (6.2%)
- 80+: 299 (4%)
- Unknown: 79 (1.1%)