Benton County woman pleads guilty in death of grandparents

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — A Benton County woman pleaded guilty to charges relating to the death of her grandparents Thursday morning, according to a news release from District Attorney General Matthew Stowe.

The release says Katelyn Danielle Taylor, 29, was charged back in March.

She was accused of being responsible for the death of her grandparents Eugene McDaniel, 82, and Celeste Holland McDaniel, 67, according to the release.

The release also says Taylor pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree premeditated murder, with each count carrying a life sentence.

She will not be eligible for parole until 2072, according to the district attorney.

According to the release, Taylor agreed to the plea deal in order to avoid the death penalty.