Freed Hardeman off to strong start to 2020-2021 basketball season

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Last basketball season, the Freed Hardeman men’s team emerged to become one of the top programs in the American Midwest Conference. Now after a strong start to the 2020-2021 campaign, the Lions are slowly seeking to become one of the top 25 programs in the country.

Under second year head coach Drew Stutts, Freed Hardeman quickly jumped out to a 7-1 record through the early part of the season. Led by seniors at the guard position, the Lions have multiple scoring threats, averaging just under 90 points per game as a unit.

In their first season as a member of the Mid South Conference, Freed Hardeman already sits at the top of the standings with two wins over Cumberland University and Lindsey Wilson.

“I really like the character of our team,” said head coach Drew Stutts. “We’ve got a team that has a couple of seniors and some good leadership. I think it’s one of those things where we have a lot to prove. Our theme this year is ‘On a Mission.’ That mission is about gaining some respect for our program and showing what we’re capable of.”

The Lions now turn their attention to three division one opponents, as they’ll be traveling to face Arkansas State, North Alabama, and Lipscomb in the next few days.