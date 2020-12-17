Frosty Cold Tonight And Warmer Tomorrow

Weather Update: 10:05 pm, Thursday, December 17 —

We’ll be scraping the windows off and using the defrost in the morning as frost was already developing in the 9 O’Clock hour. More sunshine in the morning with increasing clouds in the late morning and afternoon. A quick return of rain on Saturday afternoon. Sunday, a few lingering showers early, then clearing away to partly sunny in the afternoon. Warmer on the first day of Winter with sunshine and highs in the upper 50’s.

TONIGHT:

Clear and frosty cold with overnight lows around 23 with calm winds.

TOMORROW:

From partly sunny in the morning to mostly cloudy by late afternoon, highs will come in just under the 50 degree mark.

Long range patterns show a warming trend into middle of next week with some rain next Wednesday evening, then the spillways oven up to a blast of cold air just in time for Christmas eve and a light wintry mix can’t be ruled out. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for updates ahead of the winter weather on air and online. Be sure to download our new weather app that is free in all app stores.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @Brian7wbbj

Facebook – Briandaviswbbj

Email – Badavis@wbbjtv.com

Brian Davis IMDB