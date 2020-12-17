Jackson police charge woman in death of her 17-month-old child

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department has charged a woman following the death of her 17-month-old child.

According to JPD, 36-year-old Frances Cornett was charged with first degree murder for “intentional actions” that resulted in the child’s death, which occurred on December 1.

A news release states Cornett was transported to the Madison County Criminal Justice Complex after being released from a local hospital on Thursday.

She is currently in custody pending formal arraignment.

No additional details are available at this time.