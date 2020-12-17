Local corporation hosts ‘Can-struction’ competition

Conley Grayson Norris

MEDINA, Tenn. — A local corporation is creating a little competition this year to add a new and fun aspect to their can drive.

131912006 2924522820983791 8598211233499811660 O

Each year Gibson Electric Membership Corporation and Gibson Connect employees donate nonperishable food items to food pantries throughout northwest Tennessee and western Kentucky.

This year they hosted a “Can-struction” competition among their employees.

The final products are posted on the Gibson EMC Facebook page and followers will decide the winner by liking their top choice between now and December 19.

In total, more than 2,000 pounds of food will be donated.

Categories: Local News, News
Share this...
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter

Related Posts