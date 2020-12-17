Local corporation hosts ‘Can-struction’ competition

MEDINA, Tenn. — A local corporation is creating a little competition this year to add a new and fun aspect to their can drive.

Each year Gibson Electric Membership Corporation and Gibson Connect employees donate nonperishable food items to food pantries throughout northwest Tennessee and western Kentucky.

This year they hosted a “Can-struction” competition among their employees.

The final products are posted on the Gibson EMC Facebook page and followers will decide the winner by liking their top choice between now and December 19.

In total, more than 2,000 pounds of food will be donated.