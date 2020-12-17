Mugshots : Madison County : 12/16/20 – 12/17/20 December 17, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/7SHIVER, JARRAD Public intoxication, leaving the scene of an accident Show Caption Hide Caption 2/7HENLEY, SEAN Violation of community corrections, driving on revoked/suspended license, theft less than $10,000, theft of services Show Caption Hide Caption 3/7HODGES, CLAUDE Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 4/7MACON, DEMARCUS Stalking Show Caption Hide Caption 5/7STILES, JOHNATHAN Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 6/7WATKINS, BRENNON Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 7/7WRIGHT, DON-PAUL Reckless endangerment, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/16/20 and 7 a.m. on 12/17/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter