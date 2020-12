JACKSON, Tenn. — To celebrate the Christmas holiday, a local church created a way to experience the nativity scene.

Starting Thursday evening, Poplar Heights Baptist Church began their drive-thru nativity scene where guests can experience the true meaning of Christmas.

Live actors and animals line the drive-thru to illustrate the story in Bethlehem.

If you missed the first night, the nativity scene will be open again from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday.