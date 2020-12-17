NRA brings free Hunter Education course to Tennessee

FAIRFAX, Va. — The National Rifle Association is now offering a free online hunter education course in Tennessee.

The NRA has expanded its NRA Hunter Education course to Tennessee, according to a news release.

The NRA says this course is accepted as a prerequisite for a hunting license in many states, that also includes Tennessee.

The release says the course is 15 chapters, and uses videos, graphics, pictures, audio and more to teach future hunters.

“With so many people able to enjoy the great outdoors during this pandemic we are excited to offer this new free online option,” said Jason Maxedon, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency deputy director. “Now is a great time to get outdoors and the perfect time to introduce someone to hunting. The new course is a quality online learning experience and educational opportunity for anybody to continue the process of safe and ethical hunting.”

The release says the course has been used by over 50,000 students. Those interested in the NRA Hunter Education course can visit NRAHE.org for more information.