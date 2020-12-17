Pandemic-themed Christmas ornaments commemorate unusual year

(CBS Newspath) — In a holiday season like no other, Christmas trees are taking on some new mementos of 2020. Pandemic-themed ornaments are among the season’s most popular buys.

Emergency room doctor Katrina Green has ten on her tree in Nashville, Tennessee, with more are on the way.

“You know I thought, why not just play around with it?” she says.

Dr. Green’s collection includes an ornament of Santa Claus wearing a face mask that reads “Merry Christmask 2020” and another that resembles a Yelp review giving 2020 a half star with the comment “Would not recommend.”

Kelly Bara’s novelty goods warehouse Mugsby is in overdrive as her Texas-based team works on 35,000 now-sold out pandemic ornaments. The decoration features a face mask-wearing family, a COVID-19 virus, toilet paper, and hand sanitizer bottle.

OrnamentShop.com co-owner Wayne Doleski says he’s never seen a concentrated demand like this. The Ohio-based retailer has about 6,000 personalized ornaments to choose from, and a quarter of his sales in recent weeks have been pandemic-related.

“If you want to have some lighthearted nature to your existence about what’s been going on, it’s a way to do that in a small way,” Doleski says.

Ornament vendors say hopefully these tokens of 2020 will be something people look back on in better times.