Rein-Bow Riding, Stanfill farm seeking hay donations following recent fire

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A local farm that stores hay for the Rein-Bow Riding Academy is picking up the pieces after a recent fire.

The Stanfill hay barn that served horses at the academy burned down in Henderson County.

Around 3 a.m. Wednesday, the farm’s owner, Trish Stanfill, got a call from the fire department saying the barn was on fire.

“I ran down to the barn. Initially I thought it was the horse barn, which is what scared me so bad, and I finally saw the flames and realized it was further toward the road and it was our hay barn,” Stanfill said.

So many thoughts ran through her head, having to process what happened.

“First was ‘Oh my God I got horses in that barn,’ so when I realized it wasn’t the barn we have therapy in and realized it was the hay barn, still it was the horrible realization,” she said.

Rein-Bow Riding Academy is a therapy and learning center that uses therapeutic horseback riding for individuals with various disabilities.

Bob Hill, whose son has been participating in the riding academy for 14 years, says this is a horrible situation.

Hill walked through what used to be the shed that held the equipment for the academy. He says he is asking the community for help.

“Well this right here, it upsets me highly. We’re out here trying to get it cleaned up. I’ve been calling all over the country trying to get people to donate hay. We need hay for these horses,” Hill said.

Stanfill says, for now, the farm will have to find another place to hold the hay. She says the cause of the fire is still unknown.

To donate, visit this link and select “Rein-Bow Riding Academy Hippotherapy Fund” in the “I want to support” drop down menu.