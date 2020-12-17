Star Wars, James Bond actor Jeremy Bulloch dies at 75

British actor Jeremy Bulloch has died at the age of 75, according to media outlets.

According to an announcement made on his website jeremybulloch.com, Bulloch died Thursday due to health complications.

The announcement says he had been living with Parkinson’s disease for several years and spent his final weeks at St. George’s Hospital in London.

Bulloch has been many films including Summer Holiday, Star Wars, James Bonds, as well as t.v. shows like Doctor Who, Newcomers and Robin of Sherwood.