Sunny But Still Rather Chilly

Weather Update: Thursday, December 17 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We have another frigid start to the day with temperatures in the low 20s this morning along with a light breeze at times. We will keep mainly sunny skies today, but there may be a few patches of stratus clouds. Either way temps should be overall warmer with highs in the lower 40s. I know that sounds better than yesterday. But here is the reality today. Polar continental high pressure will be in control along with WNW flow and wind between 5-10 mph. This will keep the Wind Chill in the 30s most of today despite the cloud cover. Bundle Up!

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: mshamellwbbj

Twitter: WBBJ7Moe

Instagram: @moeshamell