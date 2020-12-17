West Tennessee Healthcare receives COVID vaccine

JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennessee Healthcare announced in a news release Thursday that the first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been received.

The shipment arrived Thursday morning at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

Chief Operating Officer Tina Prescott says over the next five days, around 1,950 medical professionals will be vaccinated.

“This is a huge step for workers on the front line, and we are very excited to begin administering the vaccine,” Prescott said. “The vaccine will be administered first to inpatient and other high-exposure health care team members.”

West Tennessee Healthcare will be sending vaccines to each of its hospitals within the region.