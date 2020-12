GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is reporting one person has been killed in a motorcycle crash in Gibson County.

The crash report says 45-year-old Timothy Dyer, of Medina, was travelling west on Highway 152 around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The THP crash report says Dyer was killed after traveling off the left side of the road and colliding with a sign.

The crash was investigated by the THP.