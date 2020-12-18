106 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison County; 7,543 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed an additional 106 cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

The new cases bring the total number of confirmed positive cases to 7,543.

Those patients range in age from 2-years-old to 93-years-old.

There are currently 24 Madison County residents hospitalized, with five of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 4,578 (60.7%)

38301: 2,138 (28.3%)

38356: 118 (1.6%)

38391: 72 (0.9%)

38366: 127 (1.6%)

38343: 59 (0.8%)

38313: 165 (2.2%)

38392: 50 (0.6%)

38355: 22 (0.3%)

38362: 93 (1.2%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 13 (0.2%)

38308: 15 (0.2%)

38378: 5 (0.1%)

38303: 2 (0.1%)

Unknown: 82 (1.1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 1,869 (24.8%)

White: 3,057 (40.5%)

Asian: 22 (0.3%)

Hispanic: 184 (2.4%)

Other/Multiracial: 121 (1.6%)

Unspecified: 2,290 (30.4%)

Gender:

Female: 4,184 (55.5%)

Male: 3,288 (43.6%)

Unknown: 71 (0.9%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 5,838 (78.2%)

Not recovered: 419 (5.5%)

Better: 551 (7.3%)

Unknown: 609 (8.1%)

Deaths: 126 (1.7%)

Age: