106 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison County; 7,543 total

Kyle Peppers

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed an additional 106 cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

The new cases bring the total number of confirmed positive cases to 7,543.

Those patients range in age from 2-years-old to 93-years-old.

There are currently 24 Madison County residents hospitalized, with five of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 4,578 (60.7%)
  • 38301: 2,138 (28.3%)
  • 38356: 118 (1.6%)
  • 38391: 72 (0.9%)
  • 38366: 127 (1.6%)
  • 38343: 59 (0.8%)
  • 38313: 165 (2.2%)
  • 38392: 50 (0.6%)
  • 38355: 22 (0.3%)
  • 38362: 93 (1.2%)
  • 38006: 4 (0.1%)
  • 38302: 13 (0.2%)
  • 38308: 15 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 5 (0.1%)
  • 38303: 2 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 82 (1.1%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 1,869 (24.8%)
  • White: 3,057 (40.5%)
  • Asian: 22 (0.3%)
  • Hispanic: 184 (2.4%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 121 (1.6%)
  • Unspecified: 2,290 (30.4%)

Gender:

  • Female: 4,184 (55.5%)
  • Male: 3,288 (43.6%)
  • Unknown: 71 (0.9%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 5,838 (78.2%)
  • Not recovered: 419 (5.5%)
  • Better: 551 (7.3%)
  • Unknown: 609 (8.1%)
  • Deaths: 126 (1.7%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 379 (5%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 920 (12.2%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 1,273 (16.9%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 1,120 (14.8%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 1,088 (14.4%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 1,087 (14.4%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 828 (11%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 465 (6.2%)
  • 80+: 300 (4%)
  • Unknown: 83 (1.1%)
