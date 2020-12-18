106 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison County; 7,543 total
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed an additional 106 cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
The new cases bring the total number of confirmed positive cases to 7,543.
Those patients range in age from 2-years-old to 93-years-old.
There are currently 24 Madison County residents hospitalized, with five of those patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 4,578 (60.7%)
- 38301: 2,138 (28.3%)
- 38356: 118 (1.6%)
- 38391: 72 (0.9%)
- 38366: 127 (1.6%)
- 38343: 59 (0.8%)
- 38313: 165 (2.2%)
- 38392: 50 (0.6%)
- 38355: 22 (0.3%)
- 38362: 93 (1.2%)
- 38006: 4 (0.1%)
- 38302: 13 (0.2%)
- 38308: 15 (0.2%)
- 38378: 5 (0.1%)
- 38303: 2 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 82 (1.1%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 1,869 (24.8%)
- White: 3,057 (40.5%)
- Asian: 22 (0.3%)
- Hispanic: 184 (2.4%)
- Other/Multiracial: 121 (1.6%)
- Unspecified: 2,290 (30.4%)
Gender:
- Female: 4,184 (55.5%)
- Male: 3,288 (43.6%)
- Unknown: 71 (0.9%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 5,838 (78.2%)
- Not recovered: 419 (5.5%)
- Better: 551 (7.3%)
- Unknown: 609 (8.1%)
- Deaths: 126 (1.7%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 379 (5%)
- 11 – 20 years: 920 (12.2%)
- 21 – 30 years: 1,273 (16.9%)
- 31 – 40 years: 1,120 (14.8%)
- 41 – 50 years: 1,088 (14.4%)
- 51 – 60 years: 1,087 (14.4%)
- 61 – 70 years: 828 (11%)
- 71 – 80 years: 465 (6.2%)
- 80+: 300 (4%)
- Unknown: 83 (1.1%)