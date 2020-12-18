503,651 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 5,960 deaths, 2,889 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 503,651 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, December 18. In addition, 5,960 people have died and 2,889 are currently hospitalized. Another 425,264 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Friday. The report shows 51,070 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 673 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 4,705

Bedford County – 4,020

Benton County – 1,075

Bledsoe County – 1,431

Blount County – 8,222

Bradley County – 7,763

Campbell County – 2,232

Cannon County – 1,194

Carroll County – 2,360

Carter County – 3,816

Cheatham County – 2,378

Chester County – 1,281

Claiborne County – 1,370

Clay County – 758

Cocke County – 2,330

Coffee County – 4,249

Crockett County — 1,451

Cumberland County – 3,677

Davidson County – 53,933

Decatur County – 1,169

DeKalb County – 1,799

Dickson County – 4,026

Dyer County – 3,883

Fayette County – 2,900

Fentress County – 1,631

Franklin County – 3,001

Gibson County – 4,372

Giles County – 2,131

Grainger County – 1,522

Greene County – 4,657

Grundy County – 1,045

Hamblen County – 4,977

Hamilton County – 23,691

Hancock County – 282

Hardeman County – 2,622

Hardin County – 2,317

Hawkins County – 3,040

Haywood County — 2,000

Henderson County — 2,529

Henry County — 2,073

Hickman County – 1,644

Houston County – 721

Humphreys County – 1,018

Jackson County – 867

Jefferson County – 3,238

Johnson County – 1,679

Knox County – 27,402

Lake County – 1,338

Lauderdale County – 2,441

Lawrence County – 3,834

Lewis County — 1,051

Lincoln County – 2,786

Loudon County – 3,413

Macon County – 2,332

Madison County – 7,063

Marion County – 1,630

Marshall County – 2,404

Maury County – 8,060

McMinn County – 3,777

McNairy County — 1,742

Meigs County – 810

Monroe County – 3,212

Montgomery County – 9,716

Moore County — 583

Morgan County — 1,262

Obion County — 3,315

Overton County – 1,893

Perry County – 734

Pickett County — 487

Polk County – 979

Putnam County – 7,622

Rhea County – 2,634

Roane County – 3,598

Robertson County – 5,520

Rutherford County – 24,821

Scott County – 1,685

Sequatchie County – 956

Sevier County – 7,359

Shelby County – 59,370

Smith County – 1,837

Stewart County — 762

Sullivan County — 9,315

Sumner County – 13,676

Tipton County – 4,755

Trousdale County – 2,062

Unicoi County – 1,237

Union County — 1,069

Van Buren County – 505

Warren County – 3,732

Washington County – 8,796

Wayne County – 2,238

Weakley County — 2,726

White County – 2,430

Williamson County – 15,062

Wilson County – 10,597

Out of state – 13,347

Pending – 10,597

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 582

Asian – 4,072

Black or African-American – 65,817

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 340

Other/Multiracial – 44,959

White – 286,695

Pending – 101,186

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 294,242

Hispanic or Latino – 36,773

Pending – 172,636

Gender:

Female – 265,876

Male – 233,727

Pending – 4,048

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.