BancorpSouth partners with JTA for ‘Customer Appreciation Day’

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Transit Authority partnered with a local bank to show their appreciation to customers.

Christmas Day is just around the corner and JTA is making sure all of their customers receive a special gift.

BancorpSouth bank in Jackson is sponsoring JTA’s annual “Free Ride Day,” sharing their appreciation for their customers.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a low number of individuals riding the buses, but the assistant vice president for the local BancorpSouth says that’s not stopping them from giving back to the community.

“Once the customers arrive at the bus, usually the JTA will have a sign on the terminal that takes the funds, letting them know that they do not have to pay,” said Sherita Graham, Assistant Vice President for BancorpSouth.

The ride is free for the entire day and customers can go wherever they want.

“The ones that we’ve seen get on the transportation bus, they’re very appreciative and they’ll usually tell us thank you,” Graham said.

She also says Customer Appreciation Day let’s riders know there is always someone willing to help.

Organizers say this event happens once a year, and they are making sure customers have the best transportation possible during the holidays.

BancorpSouth employees also received a free ride on the bus.