City of Jackson garbage pickup holiday schedule

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson announced their garbage pickup schedule for the upcoming holidays.

The collection times are:

Christmas week: (Dec. 21-25, 2020)

Monday- normal service route

Tuesday- normal service route

Wednesday- running Thursday’s service route

Thursday- running Friday’s service route

Friday- No Service (Merry Christmas)

New Year’s week: (Dec. 28, 2020 – Jan. 1, 2021)

Monday- normal service route

Tuesday- normal service route

Wednesday- running Thursday’s service route

Thursday- running Friday’s service route

Friday- No Service (Happy New Year)

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: (Jan. 18-22, 2021)

Monday- No Service (Happy Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day)

Tuesday- running Monday’s service route

Wednesday- running Tuesday’s service route

Thursday- normal service route

Friday- normal service route

