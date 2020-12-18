Cloudy And Cold With Rain For Saturday

Weather Update: 6:09 pm, Friday, December 18 —

Cloudy and not quite as cold ahead as we’ll have more of a southerly flow throughout west Tennessee. Skies will continue to cloud over ahead of our next healthy rain chance for the tomorrow afternoon.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy and cold with overnight lows to around freezing. Winds from the southeast at 4-8 mph.

TOMORROW:

Cloudy skies and a 90% chance of showers in the afternoon and evening, Highs around 45-47.

The rain will move out overnight Saturday and skies will will become partly sunny by Sunday afternoon. High temperatures will be spring like for the start of Winter next week! Long range patterns show a warming trend into middle of next week with some rain next Wednesday evening, then the spillways oven up to a blast of cold air just in time for Christmas eve and a light wintry mix can’t be ruled out. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for updates ahead of the winter weather on air and online. Be sure to download our new weather app that is free in all app stores.

