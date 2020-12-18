Educator of the Week: Tina Anderson

It’s time to recognize this week’s Educator of the Week, brought to you by the Tennessee Education Lottery.

“The moment that I decided I wanted to teach, there was no turning back,” said Tina Anderson, a fifth grade teacher at the University School of Jackson.

She has been in the field over 20 years.

“I fell in love with watching kids grow and teaching them new things that they didn’t feel like they could learn,” Anderson said.

Her favorite part about teaching everyday is getting to know her students and forming a bond with them. You could guess what is also the hardest about being a teacher for her.

“Letting them go in May because I feel like after 10 months with them, they are mine,” Anderson said.

Building relationships comes easy to Anderson. She even received several nominations for Educator of the Week, recognizing her efforts as a teacher.

“The more human you are with them, the more relaxed they are going to be. It’s all about my kids. They did this,” Anderson said.

Anderson is now eligible for the Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award.

To vote for her or any other nominees, go to the Tennessee Education Lottery website.

To nominate a teacher for our weekly award, email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.