Gradual Increasing Clouds

Weather Update: Friday, December 18 —

After a frigid start to the morning. The good news today is I do expect temps to move quite a bit. Skies as of 8:00 AM remain mainly sunny, and should remain that way through early this afternoon. High cirrus clouds will start streaming in though by this afternoon with clouds thickening up through this evening. Despite that process happening, I do expect temperatures to easily climb into the upper 40s. High pressure is off to the SE in northern Alabama with a southerly flow on the west side. That in combination with mid-level ridging and bonus sunshine this morning should help get temps to around 50.



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: mshamellwbbj

Twitter: WBBJ7Moe

Instagram: @moeshamell