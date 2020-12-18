Henry County police search for missing man

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man last seen Wednesday.

James Bradley was last seen on the evening of December 16 in the Cottage Grove area.

Authorities report Bradley’s vehicle was found off of Highway 69 near CO-OP.

Aerial and ground searches have been conducted, but have so far been unsuccessful, according to police.

Anyone with information on Bradley’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (731) 642-1672.