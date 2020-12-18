Henry County sees extension of mask mandate to December 26

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — Henry County announced it is extending its mask mandate.

A news release from the Henry County Office of Emergency Management and Safety says it will be extended to Saturday, December 26. The original order was set to expire on Saturday.

“We must remember the families who have lost loved ones to COVID-19. For our community that is now 28 lives lost. So start a new tradition and reach out to those who are missing

family,” said Henry County Mayor John Penn Ridgeway.

Residents are asked to wear a mask when in a public space, remain 6 feet away from others in public, disinfect highly-touched surfaces and wash your hands regularly.

Free COVID-19 testing is available from the Henry County Health Department from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. You must make an appointment to be tested.