Jackson Fire demonstrates dangers of Christmas tree fires

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local fire department shared how you can prevent a fire from affecting your holiday.

Friday afternoon, the Jackson Fire Department demonstrated a disaster no one anticipates during the holiday season, a Christmas tree going up in flames before the big day.

“They dry out, so that’s really what causes a tree to burn. They tend to burn because of an electrical malfunction,” said Jackson Fire Department Public Information Officer Latrell Billingsley.

Firefighters set up two staged rooms, one with a watered tree and one without. The tree not watered erupted into a fire, engulfs the presents and burns the chair.

“One in three Christmas tree fires are started because of an electrical malfunction,” Billingsley said. “One in six Christmas tree fires are due to being too close to the heat source.”

“Firefighters say one mistake could turn your special day into a house full of flames within seconds.

“You only have two minutes to get out of the house before the deadly black smoke begins to bank down,” Billingsley said.

Billingsley says you can avoid this catastrophe by watering your Christmas tree daily.

“Don’t block your exits and keep your tree 3 to 5 feet from any heat source, whether that is an electrical heater or a fire place,” Billingsley said.

Jackson firefighters say they want you to have a very merry, but safe holiday.

“We have had a pretty tough year. This would be an even worse time to have a Christmas fire or Christmas tree fire around the holiday,” Billingsley said.

Firefighters also advised to have your smoke alarm checked.