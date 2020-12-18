Jackson man sentenced to 21 years in prison for drug trafficking

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Madison County man has been sentenced to 21 years in federal prison, according to U.S. Attorney D. Michael Dunavant.

The news release says Xavier Demetrius James, 35, of Jackson, was found to have taken part in a conspiracy to traffic drugs to Tennessee in 2017.

The release says that James helped transport a total of 45 kilograms of actual methamphetamine to a house in 2017, and was also found with 20 kilos of meth during a traffic stop in Atlanta, Georgia the same year.

Investigators say James was there to buy meth while on his way to Knoxville to distribute the drugs to others, according to the release.

James was sentenced on Tuesday for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute over 50 grams of actual meth, according to the release.