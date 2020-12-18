Mugshots : Madison County : 12/17/20 – 12/18/20 December 18, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/7Frances Cornett First degree murder Show Caption Hide Caption 2/7Christopher Johnson Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 3/7Devin Long Schedule VI drug violations, firearm used in dangerous felony, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 4/7Jessica Cowden Theft less than $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 5/7Randy Deberry Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 6/7Timothy Cannon Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 7/7Tina Overman Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/17/20 and 7 a.m. on 12/18/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter