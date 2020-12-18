Mugshots : Madison County : 12/17/20 – 12/18/20

1/7 Frances Cornett First degree murder

2/7 Christopher Johnson Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving on revoked/suspended license

3/7 Devin Long Schedule VI drug violations, firearm used in dangerous felony, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

4/7 Jessica Cowden Theft less than $1,000

5/7 Randy Deberry Failure to appear



6/7 Timothy Cannon Failure to appear

7/7 Tina Overman Violation of probation













The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/17/20 and 7 a.m. on 12/18/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.