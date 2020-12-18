West Tennessee healthcare holds virtual meeting on hospital finances

JACKSON, Tenn. — The West Tennessee Healthcare Board of Trustees held a virtual committee meeting Friday.

Board members gave an update on the finances regarding hospital budget for COVID-19. Due to the pandemic, some hospitals are short on necessities to treat patients, like ventilators.

Chief Finance Officer Jeff Blankenship says surgery cases are low because of the high COVID-19 cases.

“Surgical volumes were down about 12 percent for the month of November as the census has increased and as our volumes of Covid cases increase,” he said.

Organizers say the importance of the meeting is to get an update on finances to make sure they are met and the safety of residents during COVID-19.