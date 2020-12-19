17-year-old presents flag boxes to widows of veterans

JACKSON, Tenn. — A young boy wanted to do something nice for those who have lost a loved one who fought for our country.

1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4







Jacob Smith, 17, constructed 20 memorial flag boxes to display military memorabilia.

He hosted a presentation ceremony, where he presented the boxes to widows of recently deceased veterans to recognize their service and sacrifice.

This was for his Servant Leadership Project for Trail Life USA, a faith-based scouting organization that provides youth mentorship and character development.

“It’s important because I believe we need to honor our veterans for what they do and for the sacrifices they made for us. I just don’t feel like they get enough, as much as they deserve,” Smith said.

Organizers say hundreds of hours have been put into the project, and Smith will be be in the running for the Freedom Award, which is Trail Life’s highest award.