Ceremony honors fallen veterans in Parkers Crossroads

PARKERS CROSSROADS, Tenn. — Wreaths Across America held a ceremony for fallen veterans Saturday at the Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery at Parkers Crossroads.

The ceremony included the laying of seven wreaths, each representing a branch of the U.S. Armed Forces.

Many who attended the event were veterans themselves. However, rain didn’t stop volunteers from also attending the ceremony.

Those in attendance were able to hear speeches from event officials, and the ringing of the honor bell seven times.

The ceremony ended with families and volunteers laying wreaths on the graves of veterans buried at the cemetery.

Those who laid a wreath were asked to say and remember the name of the person buried there.

Cemetery Director Eddie Long says he wants veterans to know the Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery is a service available to them.

He says those interested in preregistering for the Parkers Crossroads cemetery can call (731) 967-4127.