Family remembers loved one with candlelight vigil

JACKSON, Tenn. — A ceremony was held for Lateesha Matthews, who was shot and killed last Saturday night.

Matthew’s friends and family paid their respects by hosting a candlelight vigil at Kate Campbell Robertson Memorial Park to honor her memory.

“She was fun loving. She was an outgoing person. She cared about other people and I think you can tell by those here, she loved everybody,” said Matthew’s mother, Aurora Matthews.

Many in the community attended the vigil, and her mother says, she did not even know how many friends her daughter had until now.

Friends say the pain from losing her is indescribable.

“I can’t put words to that. Like, I talked to her everyday. I talked to her more than I talked to anybody else. That was my best friend, that was my sister,” said Matthew’s best friend, Lisa Womack.

Matthews leaves behind six children. Her sister, Ashley Boddie, says her children meant everything to her.

“Everybody knows that she’s a great mom, even though she’s a mom probably at work. Everybody loves her throughout the community,” Boddie said.

Boddie says she’d like to clear up any misinformation that has been passing through word of mouth.

Neither her family or police know why Matthews was murdered.

“We don’t know the story. We’ve heard a lot of conflicting stories, so now we’re just going to leave it in the Lord’s and detectives hands. Because they are going to be the ones who are going to be able to solve this, because right now we don’t know anything,” Matthews said.

Boddie says Lateesha was visiting a friend’s house at the time of her death.

It is unknown if she was intentionally struck by the bullet or if it was meant for someone else.

“We just want justice for whoever did this. Not only because of this, but she is a mother to six kids and they would want answers to knowing the fact that their mom was taken away from them at this early type of age,” Boddie said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help provide support for her children after the loss of their mother. Anyone interested in donating can visit the website.

Anyone with information that could help investigators are asked to contact the Jackson Police Department at 425-8400.