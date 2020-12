JACKSON, Tenn. — There is still time to give Santa Clause your list just in time for Christmas!

Saturday is the last day Santa will be at the Santa House in downtown Jackson.

You will be able to see Santa and take your photo with him from the steps of the house. He will be at the house from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Santa House is located at the corner of North Highland and West Lafayette Street.