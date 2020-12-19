Local lodge prepares Christmas baskets for residents

JACKSON, Tenn.- The Elks Lodge in Jackson is preparing for another historic moment this holiday season by putting together Christmas baskets for people in need.

Lori Nally, member of the lodge says this is a yearly tradition.

“We have been delivering the Christmas basket for 129 years. Our lodge is 129 years old so we started it when the lodge was first established” said Nally.

As the members prepare to deliver the baskets on Sunday, they are packing the baskets with plenty of items.

“They’re going to get a good meal out of it. There is a lot of great items that are going into the baskets and they’ve always been very appreciative when we’ve delivered baskets previously to individuals” said Nally.

Nally also says the members are thankful to be able to deliver the baskets to residents.