Milan businesses host drive-thru food giveaway

MILAN, Tenn. —West Tennessee families now have some much needed help for the holidays. Two local businesses in Milan partnered together to host a drive-thru food giveaway for the community.

Newbill’s Heating and Air and The Corner boutique in Milan, teamed up for the giveaway to deliver 350 meals to community members.

Word traveled fast about the event and organizers received over 40 inquiries to volunteer to distribute the meals.

The event was scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Saturday morning, but cars were lined up as early as 7 a.m. receiving items like milk, bread, butter, potatoes and toilet paper.

“I think it’s just important in general every year, but with the corona this year, I think it’s a little more important. People need a little extra help,” said owner of Newbill’s Heating & Air, Jeff Newbill.

Newbill wants to thank Milan Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Milan for lending them the space to host the event.

He hopes to plan another one for the spring.