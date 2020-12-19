Pet of the Week: Oakley

It is time for this week’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by Saving the Animals Together.

This week’s forever friend is Oakley. Oakley is a lively love bug! She’s approx 1.5-years-old and about 55 pounds.

She loves Milk-Bones and rope toys.

Due to an injury when she was a puppy, her tail has been amputated, and a femoral head ostectomy has been done to her back left leg.

This gave her full use of her leg while eliminating any pain.

Despite the back injury and shorter leg, she hops with delight about pretty much everywhere.

She’s a lover and will cuddle while she gives so many licks.

She’s good with other dogs and loves people! Oakley is crate trained, house trained and completely vetted.

For more information on Oakley or other dogs up for adoption, head to Saving the Animals Together website or call (731) 313-7828.