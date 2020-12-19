Rain Tapers Off Overnight

Weather Update – 6:00 p.m. – Saturday, December 19

Rain made its way through West Tennessee today and it will not be lasting much longer. It is expected to be tapering off early tomorrow morning leaving us with a cloudy and cool day on Sunday. Clouds will gradually decrease throughout the week as we see chances of sunshine increase, especially on Tuesday, giving us a warmer than usual start to the workweek.

TONIGHT:

Today we have seen rain come through the region of West Tennessee but nothing heavy. So far we have accumulated 0.20″, so far our rain is looking pretty light. It will be lasting into the night and tapering off early tomorrow morning with scattered showers remaining until about 7am.

TOMORROW:

Cloudy and cool is a great way to describe our day tomorrow as the rain system and front move past our area. We will be gradually clearing throughout the week with increasing temperatures as well. We get a good feel for these warmer-than-average temperatures for a short period before things go back to average later on into next week, thanks to another cold front.

We will see the passage of another bitter cold front come our way Wednesday into Thursday morning leaving us with high temperatures in the mid-30s. Chance of rain increases ahead of this cold front, bringing us more rain on Wednesday and Thursday. Christmas arrives on Friday, with the perfect conditions to make it feel like winter as well. A warmer start to the work week with be ending with a bitter cool spell towards the end. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

