Statement Regarding First Lady Maria Lee Positive COVID-19 Test; Gov. Lee Tests Negative, Quarantining

NASHVILLE, Tenn. –According to a press release, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee issued the following statement:

“Maria began exhibiting mild symptoms of COVID-19 and it was confirmed this afternoon that she has tested positive. I am feeling well with no symptoms and have tested negative for COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution, I will be quarantining at the Governor’s Residence and still plan to address Tennesseans about the COVID-19 surge tomorrow at 7 p.m. CDT.” – Gov. Lee

Gov. Lee will deliver a statewide address to Tennesseans regarding the COVID-19 surge on Sunday, December 20 at 7:00 p.m. CDT. Gov. Lee’s remarks will be broadcast on Facebook and YouTube.