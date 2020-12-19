Tennessee father promotes organ donation after losing son

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — During his career as a paramedic, Joe Foster saw the good that organ donation can do firsthand.

But when his 23-year-old son died suddenly of a ruptured brain aneurysm in 2017, he went from supporter to evangelist.

Ben Foster’s organs saved the lives of four people, including Carlo Rosario, who received Ben’s heart.

Foster says “words can’t describe” how he felt listening to his son’s heart beat in Rosario’s chest.

Since then, Foster has become an ambassador for Donate Life Tennessee.

He also hopes to bring Rosario to Tennessee this time next year, when his band will once again play at an annual Christmas benefit concert and encourage organ donation.