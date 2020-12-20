Alexander: Senate Confirms Brian Noland to Serve on TVA Board of Directors

WASHINGTON,DC – United States Senator Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) released the following statement today after he voted for and the Senate confirmed Brian Noland to serve on the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) Board of Directors:

“Today, the Senate confirmed Brian Noland to serve on the TVA Board of Directors, and I know he will make an outstanding board member. Brian is a respected leader in East Tennessee, and during his tenure as president, he has helped transform Tennessee’s fourth largest university, East Tennessee State University. His administrative experience makes him the right person to help keep TVA on a good path – to continue to provide clean, cheap, reliable electricity at the lowest possible rates for homes and businesses through the seven-state Tennessee Valley region.”

Alexander continued: “TVA is a big and important institution. It is a $10 billion a year business. It serves the residents of seven states by providing cheap, reliable electricity. In my opinion, TVA has been on a good track for the last few years. The scoreboard for TVA is in rates, and according to TVA, its residential rates are in the cheapest 25 percent of residential rates and its business rates are in the cheapest 10 percent of business rates in the country.”